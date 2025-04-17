BOSA demands accountability for R5. 2 million misappropriation of school funds in Eastern Cape

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has expressed outrage over the misappropriation of more than R5.2 million in funds intended for school infrastructure development in the Eastern Cape. The party revealed this after receiving a written reply from the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, in response to a parliamentary question.

According to the Minister’s reply, the funds were part of the School Infrastructure Backlogs Grant and were misused during projects overseen by the Eastern Cape Department of Public Works. “This is not simply financial mismanagement, it is theft. And the victims are schoolchildren still learning in crumbling classrooms, using pit toilets, or forced to learn under trees,” said BOSA spokesperson Roger Solomons. Solomons said the Eastern Cape is continuously at the bottom of national education performance indicators, with one of the lowest matric pass rates, dire dropout levels, and infrastructure that fails even the most basic standards. Solomons emphasised that for a province in such deep crisis, every cent must be spent to improve conditions and standards.

“Even more disturbing is the culture of protection and impunity in the education sector, fuelled by the unchecked power of unions, especially SADTU. ''Time and again, we have seen connected individuals shielded from accountability, moved around instead of removed, and allowed to continue failing our children with zero consequence. The system does not serve learners, it serves itself,” Solomons said. While internal investigations have been launched and the matter has been reported to the Hawks, no one has yet been prosecuted, and the case remains unresolved. BOSA has pledged to engage directly with the Hawks to demand updates and transparency.