Parliament - The ANC government has come under from the opposition accusing it of corruption with Bosasa and the collapse of Eskom. DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Tuesday, during the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to deal with those implicated in the Bosasa scandal.

He said the country was sold for cash and material gifts by those involved with Bosasa.

Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane was implicated by some of the former senior officials at Bosasa including its former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi.

The opposition also said Eskom needed to be fixed.

But the ANC has defended its track record, saying Ramaphosa was fixing the country.

Maimane said Ramaphosa has failed to fix the country despite having been in government for the past few years.

The DA leader also said Ramaphosa had allowed Eskom to plunge into a crisis without intervention over the years.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu meanwhile, said the crisis at Eskom has to be fixed.

“The crisis at our power utility Eskom, is a cause for concern as it negatively affects our economic ambitions. We are nonetheless hopeful that our government will act swiftly to arrest this situation, especially the current episodes of load shedding,” said Mthembu.

Mthembu also said the ruling party was fast-tracking the expropriation of land without compensation.

The ANC has been leading the process in Parliament.

