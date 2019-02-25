A Bosasa-linked technology company continues to provide security services to several court buildings, Justice Minister Michael Masutha said. File picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - A Bosasa-linked technology company continues to provide security services to several court buildings in South Africa following the lapsing of the company's contract with the department of justice and constitutional development, Justice Minister Michael Masutha said on Monday. In a media briefing, Masutha said Sondolo IT had been contracted to provide CCTV and access control systems at courts and at the department's head office in 2008 at a cost of R602 million. The contract was then extended for three years in September 2015 at a cost of R340 million. When the contract lapsed in September last year, department officials had failed to put a new contract in place.

"The security management section failed to prepare a business case and the requisite tender documents on time for the procurement of this services that is beyond September last year which is when the contract lapsed and consequently the security section allowed Sondolo IT to continue to render the services on a month to month basis pending the finalisation of the business case for the procurement of this service going forward," said Masutha.

"Following the delays in the finalisation of this process, considering the critical nature of the service the department was left with no option but to keep the services of Sondolo IT pending the appointment of a new service provider on a quotation service."

Masutha said the process to appoint a new service provider would be completed "hopefully before the end of the week".

In the meantime, audit firm Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo has been appointed to review all security contracts of the department of justice with "specific focus on contracts awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries", the minister said.

African News Agency (ANA)