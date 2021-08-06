Brandfort renamed Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Cape Town - Late Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s home for a few years after she was banished there by the apartheid government was named after her on Friday. This came after Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa renamed the town of Brandfort to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The department said the renaming of the town was part of the recognition of Madikizela-Mandela in the fight against apartheid. The City of Johannesburg was also in the process of renaming William Nicol Drive after Madikizela-Mandela. The struggle stalwart died three years ago, and had served as ANC MP for several years.

In a statement the department said recognising Madikizela-Mandela was important. “Brandfort is a small town in the central Free State province, where late struggle icon, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was banished by the then apartheid government in 1977. This name change is just one of the ways that the department is honouring Mama Winnie Mandela’s legacy, as we approach Women’s Day under the 2021 theme ‘The Year of Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke: Realising Women’s Rights’,” said the department. Mthethwa has gazetted the name change.