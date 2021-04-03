Brandfort to be named after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Johannesburg – Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be honoured once again as the Free State will name a town where she was kept under house arrest after her next week. This follows other developments where a municipality was named after Madikizela-Mandela in the Eastern Cape on Thursday. One of Joburg’s major roads will also join the list of places renamed after the struggle stalwart. Madikizela-Mandela died three years ago and President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the wreath laying ceremony to mark her death. During her budget speech on Tuesday, Free State Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC Limakatso Mahasa said an announcement would be made about renaming Brandfort to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

She was held under house arrest in the town in the 1970s after she was banished from Soweto to the Free State by the apartheid regime.

Madikizela-Mandela’s statue will also be erected in the same town.

Brandfort has for years made headlines over Madikizela-Mandela's house which stood as a white elephant after millions allocated for its refurbishment were unaccounted for.

The house, set to be a museum which will employ locals citizens, has now been renovated by the National Arts and Culture Department, with Mahasa announcing that it will soon be fully operational.

This week the City of Johannesburg tabled a motion to source public comment on the proposed renaming of the William Nicol Drive Joburg to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

This major road connects Diepsloot with affluent suburbs such as Fourways, Sandton and Hyde Park.

On Thursday Mbizana municipality in the Eastern Cape was officially renamed after her.

