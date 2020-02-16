Johannesburg - Independent Media has reliably learned that 10 ANC female MP's have defied the party's unofficial stance on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, and have visited her in Pretoria on Sunday.
MP's Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba and Nomsa Kubheka were part of the delegation that went to 'offer support' for Mkhwebane, Independent Media has learned.
Sources have revealed that 6 vehicles arrived at Mkhwebane's Pretoria residence and parked outside. Mkhwebane, who was travelling from Cape Town where she had attended the State of the Nation Address, was reportedly surprised to find vehicles parked outside her gate.
"It was [a number of] women, one of them is a cabinet minister," the source said.
Independent Media contacted Mbinqo-Gigaba, who previously served as MEC in the Northern, confirmed that she and 9 other MP's visited Mkhwebane.