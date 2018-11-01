City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron has resigned. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport and urban development Brett Herron has resigned as a member of the Democratic Alliance. “The DA is a lost cause and won’t lead the country. The DA does not have a calibre of leadership," Herron said on Thursday.

Herron says he will be studying further in London.

Herron's resignation comes a day after Patricia De Lille resigned as Cape Town executive mayor in a dramatic announcement on the steps of the Western Cape High Court in Wednesday. De Lille also quit as a member of the DA.

The DA on Tuesday confirmed that it has laid criminal charges against De Lille and Herron in line with the recommendations of the Bowmans report.

City of Cape Town Speaker Dirk Smit brought the charges against De Lille in terms of the Municipal Systems Act for allegedly shielding officials involved in tender fraud and irregular payments.

Herron was charged in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Herron's resignation, and De Lille’s on Wednesday, brought to nine the number who quit the party in less than a week.