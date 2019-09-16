Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the commission of inquiry into state capture. Picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has revealed that R356,127 million has been spent since the establishment of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry to Inquire into Allegations of State Capture. In a written response to a parliamentary question from DA's Mergan Chetty, Lamola said R244.573m was spent in 2018-19 financial year and R111.553m as at August 2019.

His response showed that R15.5m was spent on compensation of employees, R286.4m on goods and services, R88.4m investigators, R52m legal services, R1.9m travel and subsistence, R10.5m communication and R53.6m machinery and equipment.

Lamola also said the Nugent Commission into tax administration and governance by the SARS cost the state R8 106 113.

He was responding to DA's Solly Malatsi who asked for total cost and breakdown of costs incurred by the Nugent Commission.

He said R7 114 421 was paid in 2018-19 with R205 838 towards compensation of employees and R6 908 582 for legal advisory services while R991 692 was paid for legal advisory services.

The cost on the commissioners come in the wake of an Independent Media report last week that Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patrica de Lille said R14.8 million has been paid to a media company and property group for the housing of the Zondo commission of inquiry.

"The total amount paid to date is R14 837 975.97," she said.

A breakdown of the cost also shows that monthly rental for offices at Tiso Blackstar building was R72 846.52 and the rental of the media company's auditorium was R796 950.

The monthly rental of offices from Redefine Properties was R374 900.61.

De Lille said the lease agreement between the government, Redefine Properties and Tiso were was signed between May and July last year.

"The lease agreements with Tiso Blackstar were signed for 12 months and have been extended for a further period of seven months. The lease agreement with Redefine was signed for three years," she said.

