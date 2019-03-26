Former ANC Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor is seen at the state capture inquiry. File picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Parliament - Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has joined the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), a few months before the general elections in May. The ACDP confirmed on Tuesday that Mentor will be unveiled in Parliament this week as one of the influential people who have joined the party.

Mentor was one of the witnesses in the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture where she claimed that the Guptas had offered a ministerial job.

Mentor, who was chairperson of the portfolio committee on public enterprises, left Parliament after the 2014 elections.

She however, remained vocal against many of the things happening in the ANC and on allegations of corruption involving the Guptas.

The African Christian Democratic Party will hold a media conference on Thursday, 28 March 2019, to welcome Vytjie Mentor and others to ACDP

Date: Thursday, 28 March 2019



Time: 11:00



Venue: Committee Room E249, 2nd Floor, New Wing, National Assembly Building, Parliament — ACDP South Africa (@A_C_D_P) March 26, 2019

Before Tuesday’s announcement by the ACDP, Mentor had indicated a few weeks ago that she was going to announce her new political home soon.

