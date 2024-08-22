BREAKING: IFP places politician on special leave after ‘missing wife’ surfaces with abuse allegations

Simenyiwe Dlomo-Zondo, the wife of an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) KwaZulu-Natal politician who was deemed missing recently resurfaced, saying she was safe at an undisclosed location and accused her husband of abuse. In response, the IFP said it placed her husband and IFP Youth Brigade (IFPYB) National Chairperson, Sanele Zondo, on ‘special leave’.

IFP National Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said after days of fear and anxiety, the party was relieved to know that Dlomo-Zondo was located and was alive. “The IFP has always expressed its commitment, through its policies and manifestos, to true and meaningful women’s empowerment. We have pledged our support in the fight against gender-based violence,” said Hlengwa. “We therefore take this matter extremely seriously and wish to assure the public of our commitment to deal with this matter with the urgent priority and attention it deserves and requires.”

Simenyiwe Dlomo-Zondo who had been missing said she is in hiding on fear of her husband. Picture: Supplied He said that in view of the significant revelations and charges of abuse and gender-based violence levelled against Zondo, the IFP had the following announcements: – Zondo is placed on special leave from all party tasks and obligations effective immediately and until further notice. – All IFPYB affairs will be handled by the IFPYB’s national secretary’s office.

– During this time, Zondo is expected to focus on his personal and family problems. – The IFP believes that the proper law enforcement agencies should deal with Dlomo-Zondo’s allegations. – The IFP national executive committee (NEC) would respond to media enquiries and provide public updates as warranted.

He said that the party took the situation ‘very seriously’ and wanted to assure the public that it was committed to dealing with it with the urgency and attention it deserved and required. On Wednesday, Dlomo-Zondo took to Instagram to share the details of the alleged abuse. She explained how her husband was reportedly emotionally and physically abusive to her. She informed viewers that when she threatened to report him to the police, he allegedly threatened her and challenged her to do so.