BREAKING NEWS: 1 326 confirmed Covid-19 infections in SA, 3rd death
Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa now has 1 326 confirmed coronavirus infections while a third person has died from Covid-19. This is an increase of 45 on the number of infections announced by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Sunday.
The president's announcement on Monday night came as numerous politicians and law enforcement authorities warned that some South Africans were not taking the 21-day national lockdown to curb the spread of the virus seriously.
On the first day of the early payments of grants on Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited several pensions pay points in Durban and Newcastle to ensure compliance with the strict rules.
At one pay point at Bridge City mall in the north of Durban, Cele voiced his disappointment that social distancing and availability of protective gloves and masks were still a challenge.
“When you look at the people outside there, you don’t get any pleasure in terms of social distancing. But one must say that when you look at people inside when they come to collect their grants, I think the management here they are doing their best. Even here, in this queue they are spacing them using the trolleys. If you go inside there are marks that they have done,” Cele said about the pay point.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999IOL