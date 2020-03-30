BREAKING NEWS: 1 326 confirmed Covid-19 infections in SA, 3rd death

The president's announcement on Monday night came as numerous politicians and law enforcement authorities warned that some South Africans were not taking the 21-day national lockdown to curb the spread of the virus seriously.

On the first day of the early payments of grants on Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited several pensions pay points in Durban and Newcastle to ensure compliance with the strict rules.





At one pay point at Bridge City mall in the north of Durban, Cele voiced his disappointment that social distancing and availability of protective gloves and masks were still a challenge.



