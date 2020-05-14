BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA now at 12 739, with 238 deaths

The latest fatalities bring the death toll from the coronavirus to 238, Mkhize said.

"A total of 16 666 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours," Mkhize said.

Across the country, 5 676 patients have recovered from the virus.

PROVINCES TOTAL CASES Eastern Cape 1569 Free State 145 Gauteng 2135 KwaZulu-Natal 1444 Limpopo 55 Mpumalanga 67 North West 58 Northern Cape 31 Western Cape 7235 Total 12 739

South Africa's infections rates have been climbing steadily over the past three weeks as government ramps up efforts to screen and test as many people as possible, especially in densely populated areas.





On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed in his address to the nation that the national lockdown, which is currently in its 49th day, has been instrumental in helping government buy time to put everything in place to cope with the inevitable spike in Covid-19 cases during the coming weeks.





"Without the lockdown the number of coronavirus infections would have soared uncontrollably, our health facilities would have been overwhelmed and many thousands more South Africans would have died," Ramaphosa said.





Ramaphosa also announced that most of South Africa is expected to ease into level 3 lockdown by the end of May, which would see more industries open and provide a much-needed boost for the economy which has beenseverely impacted by the lockdown.





