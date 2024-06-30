BREAKING NEWS | Cyril Ramaphosa announces new cabinet, John Steenhuisen is Minister of Agriculture

President Cyril Ramaphosa, re-elected for a second term after the ANC lost its outright majority, on Sunday night unveiled his new Cabinet that consists of members of the Democratic Alliance and various other political parties who have signed on to be part of the Government of National Unity. Despite a last minute push by Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to be part of the Government of National Unity - with a condition that it must not include the DA and Freedom Front Plus - Ramaphosa struck a deal with DA leader John Steenhuisen that will see the DA lead six ministries.

The DA was also given six deputy ministries. Ramaphosa announced that the deputy president will be Paul Mashatile while the leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen was given the position of Minister of Agriculture. Ramaphosa said that the establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of the country's democracy.

"We have had to consider how to form the new government in a manner that advances the national interest, that gives due consideration to the outcome of the election and that makes use of the respective capabilities within each of the parties," Ramaphosa said. We have had to consider not only the immediate needs of the country. Other positions given to the DA include: Minister Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube

Minister of Communications: Solly Malatsi

Minister of Public Works: Dean MacPherson

Minister Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber

Minister of Environmental Affairs: Dion George Ramaphosa said it was necessary to separate certain portfolios to ensure that there is sufficient focus on key issues.

He revealed that the ministries of Electricity and Energy will be merged, there will be a separate ministry of Mineral and Petroleum Resources. The ministry of Agriculture will be separated from the ministry of Land Reform and Rural Development while the ministry of Higher Education will be separated from the ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development will be separated from the ministry of Correctional Services and there will no longer be a Ministry of Public Enterprises.

"The coordination of the relevant public enterprises will be located in the Presidency during the process of implementing a new shareholder model," Ramaphosa said. The full list of Cabinet Ministers is as follows: The Deputy President is Paul Mashatile.

The Minister of Agriculture is John Steenhuisen.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture is Rosemary Nokuzola Capa.

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Mzwanele Nyhontso.

The Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Chupu Stanley Mathabatha.

The Minister of Basic Education is Siviwe Gwarube.

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education is Reginah Mhaule.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Solly Malatsi.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Mondli Gungubele.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is Velinkosi Hlabisa.

The Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs are Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Angie Motshekga.

The Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans are Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo.

The Minister of Electricity and Energy is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy is Samantha Graham.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Blade Nzimande.

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Nomalungelo Gina.

The Minister of Employment and Labour is Nomakhosazana Meth.

The Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour are Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina.

The Minister of Finance is Enoch Godongwana.

The Deputy Ministers of Finance are David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is Dion George.

The Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment are Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts.

The Minister of Health is Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Deputy Minister of Health is Joe Phaahla.

The Minister of Higher Education is Nobuhle Nkabane.

The Deputy Ministers of Higher Education are Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe.

The Minister of Home Affairs is Leon Schreiber.

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs is Njabulo Nzuza.

The Minister of Human Settlements is Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The Deputy Minister of Human Settlements is Tandi Mahambehlala.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Ronald Lamola.

The Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation are Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Thembi Nkadimeng.

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Andries Nel.

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Gwede Mantashe.

The Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala.

The Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa.

The Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Seiso Mohai.

The Minister of Police is Senzo Mchunu.

The Deputy Ministers of Police are Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale.

The Minister in the Presidency is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The Deputy Ministers in the Presidency are Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong.

The Minister of Public Service and Administration is Mzamo Buthelezi.

The Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration is Pinky Kekana.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Dean Macpherson.

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Sihle Zikalala.

The Minister of Small Business Development is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Deputy Minister of Small Business Development is Jane Sithole.

The Minister of Social Development is Sisisi Tolashe.

The Deputy Minister of Social Development is Ganief Hendricks.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is Gayton McKenzie.

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is Peace Mabe.

The Minister of Tourism is Patricia De Lille.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism is Maggie Sotyu.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition is Parks Tau.

The Deputy Ministers of Trade, Industry and Competition are Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield.

The Minister of Transport is Barbara Creecy.

The Deputy Minister of Transport is Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation is Pemmy Majodina.

The Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation are David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo.

The Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Sindisiwe Chikunga.

The Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Mmapaseka Steve Letsike.

The Minister of Correctional Services is Pieter Groenewald.

The Deputy Minister of Correctional Services is Lindiwe Ntshalintshali. This after weeks of negotiations, leaked letters and public spats, that culminated in the DA and the ANC reaching a breakthrough on Saturday after crisis talks around cabinet positions were ironed out. After not getting more than 50% of the votes in the May 29, General Elections, the ANC under Ramaphosa has been forced into co-governing South Africa with other parties.