BREAKING NEWS: Dada Morero fends off late DA challenge to be elected City of Joburg Mayor

The ANC’s Dada Morero has officially been elected as Mayor of the City of Johannesburg for the second time - in a dramatic fashion. Just when the special council sitting thought it would be easy sailing, and Morero would be elected unopposed, the DA threw the cat amongst the pigeons and nominated its caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku from the floor.

The ANC, supported by other parties including ActionSA nominated Morero to be the City Mayor. Morero fended off the late challenge and emerged victorious, securing 189 votes to the DA’s Kayser-Echeozonjoku who got 60 votes. The sitting erupted in jubilation and ululation when Morero was announced the new mayor.

In September 2022, Morero was elected to the position after DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed from office through a vote of no confidence. However, he was taken out nearly a month later after the court decided that Phalatse had been removed from her position unlawfully. Political parties including ActionSA, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) voted for Morero.

As votes were being counted, Morero could be seen looking unstable and a bit nervous. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) administered the election. He is the ANC's sole nominee. Morero was elected in a special sitting at the city council chamber in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Friday.

This is after Al-Jamah’s Kabelo Gwamanda resigned as mayor earlier this week following unbearable pressure for him to step down. He was described as weak and accused of failing to deliver services to the people of Johannesburg. Gwamanda had been in office since 2023 and was ready to continue but was removed.