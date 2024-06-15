BREAKING NEWS: Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has died

Former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni has died. Her death was confirmed on Saturday by the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma foundation, Mzwanele Manyi.

"The foundation confirms with a heavy heart that its chairperson, Dudu Myeni, passed on last night (Friday). The family is still dealing with these sad developments and will not be entertaining any media enquiries. The foundation is requesting the media to respect the family position,’’ Manyi said. Myeni’s death comes as she was facing corruption allegations at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. During her last appearance, her corruption case postponed to November 21, 2024 due to her ill health.

Myeni was arrested in September 2023 along with former Sondolo IT Director, Trevor Mathenjwa over charges linked to Bosasa corruption amounting to R300,000. The amount was allegedly offered and received as gratification from a facilities management company, Bosasa, and its subsidiary Sondolo IT. The two were released on R10,000 bail.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture found that Myeni, the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, was guilty of facilitating corruption. It found that she influenced Zuma to favour Bosasa. The report said that Bosasa, involved in “industrial-scale corruption,” secured R2.3 billion in tenders from 2000 to 2016, paying R75 million in bribes to politicians and officials.

Myeni allegedly received R300,000 bribes regularly, dodged the Commission, and chose silence over self-incrimination. Evidence presented before commission showed money was paid in cash, with Bosasa also sponsoring events and installing security at Myeni’s home. Myeni is also alleged to have arranged meetings between Zuma and Bosasa boss Gavin Watson and was instrumental in halting investigations against Bosasa, even promising to have the National Prosecuting Authority drop the case against them.