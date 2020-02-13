Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay. Picture: Mbali Khanyile/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Dhaya Pillay has been shortlisted for a vacancy in the Constitutional Court. Pillay is the judge who issued a warrant of arrest against former President Jacob Zuma on February 4, 2020.

This was after Zuma failed to appear in court as part of his Arms Deal trial, citing illness and presenting a sick note that Pillay harshly queried and later threw out.

On September 6 last year, Pillay ruled against Zuma in the case where he was being sued for R500 000 by former tourism minister Derek Hanekom for calling him a “known enemy agent.” Pillay later in November last year, refused Zuma’s lawyers attempt to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In a statement issued by the Judicial Service Commission on Thursday, Pillay was listed among 8 candidates vying for the single seat in the highest court of the land.