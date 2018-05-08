Cape Town - Mayor Patricia de Lille’s DA membership has ceased, meaning that she is no longer the mayor of Cape Town.

Natasha Mazzone, deputy federal chairperson of the federal council, said De Lille’s membership has ceased because of the controversy surrounding her.

The main reason for the steps comes after her interview on Radio 702/567 with Eusebius McKaiser last month, where she allegedly said that she will resign.

"In the course of this interview, Ms de Lille on two occasions indicated that she intended to resign from the DA as soon as she 'had cleared her name'.

"Ms de Lille was invited to explain why she had not, as a matter of fact, ceased to be a member by virtue of this section when she admitted that she intended to resign. She attempted to argue that this referred to resigning as mayor. The Federal Legal Commission (FLC) found that the context showed very clearly that she intended to resign from the DA.

"Accordingly, the Federal Executive resolved last night to endorse the finding of the FLC that her membership had ceased as of 26 April, the date of the 702 interview. We have informed Ms De Lille and City Manager of this fact," Mazzone said.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson will now be the acting mayor until a new mayor is appointed.

The Mayoral Committee also dissolves meaning Neilson is the only executive official in the City.

“The party is deeply concerned about the impact this had on the residents of Cape Town - the people we serve - and the general public. It is no secret that the DA has suffered immeasurable damage because of this issue due to the lack of information,” Mazzone said.

James Selfe, chairperson of federal executive, said they have resolved to endorse the finishing of the FLC.

“Her membership has ceased as of 26 April, the date of the 702 interview...The fact that she has ceased to be a member renders the other processes moot. The federal executive did, however, support the motion passed by the caucus and will apply the accountability clause should the need arise. The federal exec has therefore at this point not made any decision on the accountability aspect.

“We wish Ms De Lille well in her future endeavors and thank her for the service she has given the party. This has been a confusing time for citizens of Cape Town, for which the DA sincerely apologises,” he said.

De Lille has not reacted to the DA’s question.

Cape Argus