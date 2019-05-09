Political parties inside the meeting room at the results centre

Tshwane - As the results come in thick and fast, it is understood that various small political parties which include Black First Land First, the African Content Movement, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers' Party (SRWP), the Land Party and, the APC among others, are meeting behind closed doors to discuss the discrepancies that occurred on election day.



The DA has already lodged a significant number of complaints, chief among them, being allegations of double voting by some party members. Up to 20 people have been arrested so far for voting more than once while scanners used at the polls have came under intense scrutiny after it emerged that people who had already voted were allowed to enter different voting stations.





"All of these discrepancies cannot be ignored. The IEC has said that it is conducting investigations were it will will take samples. We wonder if investigations will provide answers by Saturday. We are asked to endorse a system which is flawed," Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) acting spokesman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.





SRWP acting spokesman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola Video: NoniMokati

She added: "What we are saying is that that there are more questions than answers, we cannot be expected to rubber stamp the process."





Further, the smaller parties believe there is no way the Freedom Front Plus could have garnered more votes than the new black parties. Independent Media has been reliably informed by two party leaders that they have today consulted with their lawyers.





Adil Nchabeleng of the APC said the IEC's conduct was unacceptable, and as smaller parties they would not accept the outcome of this election.





A media briefing is expected to be held shortly.