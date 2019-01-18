Solly Msimanga has resigned Executive Mayor of Tshwane. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Solly Msimanga has resigned as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane. He made the announcement at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday.

Msimanga said he made the decision so that he can focus solely on his role as the DA’s Premier candidate for Gauteng.

"My resignation will be finalised within the first two weeks of February. Up until the last hour, I will continue serving the people of Tshwane and putting their needs first.

"This decision was not made lightly or hastily, and I have done so because I believe it best serves the interests of the people of Tshwane, and Gauteng as a whole.

"It has become clearer to me that unless the DA governs Gauteng with an outright majority, that the people of Tshwane will always be negatively affected by a corrupt, inefficient and uncaring ANC provincial government – no matter how hard we work to turn around the municipality."