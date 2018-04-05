Former president Jacob Zuma in the Durban High Court on Friday.

Durban - It was short and sweet. Less than 15 minutes in court.

Zuma appeared briefly in the Durban High Court on Friday morning before Judge Themba Sishi. He will next appear in court on June 8.

His case was simply postponed on Friday morning as he will launch his review application on May 15.

"This matter is adjourned to the 8th of June, 2018, which is a provisional date and the two accused before court, having been summoned to appear before this court, are released on warning," Sishi said.

Earlier, senior State prosecutor Billy Downer told the court the reason for the adjournment was "twofold" - Zuma wanted to firstly bring a review application and hoped to finalise the review papers by May 15. Zuma may also apply for a stay of prosecution, said Downer.

Accused number two, arms manufacturer Thales South Africa also intended to make representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions on why it should not be prosecuted.

Zuma looked relaxed when he walked in, but his face tensed as the proceedings started.

He waved at packed public gallery, which included Des van Rooyen and Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

Lawyers for the State and Zuma's lawyers agreed to request the postponement of court proceedings to June 8

Zuma is accused of taking bribes from French arms maker Thales over a contract worth R30 billion during his time as a provincial economy minister and then deputy ANC president.

Former president Jacob Zuma and co-accused co-accused Christine Guerrier who is representing Thales. Video: Zelda Venter/IOL

He faces one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud.

Thales, which supplied naval vessels as part of the deal, will also be charged with corruption and a company representative appeared in court alongside Zuma.

Zuma is accused of illicitly pocketing a total of R4,072,499.85 from 783 payments handled by Schabir Shaik, a businessman who acted as his financial adviser.

Zuma, who came to power as president shortly after the charges were first dropped in 2009, has always denied any wrongdoing.

Shaik was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2005 based on the same accusations, but a much-criticised 2016 inquiry absolved Zuma of any blame.

Video: Zelda Venter/IOL

Zuma claimed that the inquiry proved that "not a single iota of evidence (shows) that any of the money received by any of the consultants was paid to any officials".

Last month, prosecutions chief Shaun Abrahams - dubbed "Shaun the Sheep" for his loyalty to Zuma during his presidency - ordered that Zuma be charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The ANC forced Zuma from office in February largely due to his mounting legal challenges and multiple corruption scandals, and it has distanced itself from its former leader.

Zuma's successor Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to crack down on government corruption, which he has admitted is a serious problem.

Campaign groups are hoping that the case could set a benchmark for allegedly corrupt leaders to face prosecutions, which are a rarity on the African continent.

AFP, ANA and IOL