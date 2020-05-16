BREAKING: SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases jump to 14 355, further 14 deaths reported

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 14 355 , with 831 new cases and 14 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

The Eastern Cape and Western Cape combined comprise 91 percent of the new 831 cases. According to the testing data, 439 559 tests have been conducted with 18 004 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

Regrettably, the National Health Department reported a further 14 Covid-19 related deaths - this brings the total national deaths to 261. The total number of recoveries to date is 6 478.





"I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your tenacity, stoicism and true partnership with government. Together we succeeded in flattening the curve, which facilitated ramping up and cohesion of our health care system as well as preparation of our spaces as we resume our economic and social development," said Mkhize on Saturday.





"A few examples is that we have screened 10 737 341 citizens, we now have 376 sites identified for quarantine nationally with 30 823 quarantine beds. Significantly our mortality rate, 1.8 percent, remains well below the global average which is currently 6.6 percent and our recovery rate is 42.4 percent, above the global average of 38 percent," he concluded.