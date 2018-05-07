Mahikeng - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has resigned, the African National Congress (ANC) North West confirmed on Tuesday.

The embattled leader handed in his resignation to North West Provincial Speaker Sussana Dantjie on Tuesday evening, The Star was reliably informed.

This announcement comes hours after Mahumapelo announced during his budget speech that he will writer a letter to the Speaker by Friday.

The ruling party in a statement confirmed Mahumapelo's resignation and said it welcomed his decision to voluntarily step down.

"The African National Congress (ANC) in Bokone Bophirima accepts with a sense of apprehension - but great pride - the decision by our Provincial Chairperson, Cde Supra “SOR” Mahumapelo to voluntarily exit from his deployment as Premier. We are proud of him for having introduced the Five Concretes to implement the National Development Plan (NDP)," the party said.

“The speaker will receive a commitment in writing before Friday this week to ensure the essence of the absence of presence. As a province we must all work together to ensure that it becomes more significant of our collective ability to rise and forge ahead,” said Mahumapelo.

The ruling party said they will "forever be appreciative and learn from his emphatic, principled but simple approach to issues.

"We also commend Cde Mahumapelo for having crisscrossed the entire province in pursuit of a better life for our people through the Setsokotsane campaign," the party further said.

* This is a developing story

@SthembisoMedia

The Star