Johannesburg - Suspended Eskom Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anoj Singh has resigned with immediate effect, the parastatal announced on Monday.



Eskom in a statement confirmed that the power utility had, through his attorneys, received a formal letter of resignation by the embattled CFO.





"The board of Eskom, through the chairman, has accepted the resignation and communicated the acceptance through Mr Singh’s attorneys.



"Mr Singh’s resignation is with immediate effect," the power utility further said.

Singh was placed on special leave in July amid mounting allegations of improper financial dealings by the power utility with companies in the Gupta stable. He was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing. Singh is alleged to have accepted trips abroad from the Gupta family after signing off on the deal with Tegeta and is facing questions about the payment of hundreds of millions of rand from the power company to Trillian without any clear benefit.





He is on Tuesday expected to appear before members of the Eskom inquiry committee investigating findings into the utility contained in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.



