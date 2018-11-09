Dr Silas Ramaite is the acting National Director of Public Prosecutions. Picture: npa.gov.za

Johannesburg - The advisory panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa has shortlisted 12 candidates vying for the lucrative position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). The Presidency announced the shortlisted candidates on Friday.

Acting NDPP Silas Ramaite is one of the candidates that has been chosen.

The others included former public prosecutor now DA MP Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach.



1. Adv S Batohi

2. Adv G Breytenbach G

3. Adv K M Chauke

4. Adv J R De Kock

5. Adv A Johnson

6. Adv M Luphondo

7. Adv M Makhari

8. Adv N Manaka

9. Mr S X Mapoma

10. Adv C S Mlotshwa

11. Adv D M Noko

12. Adv M S Ramaite



The panel met on Thursday to finalise the shortlisted names. There were 22 applications received by the panel and 24 persons were nominated.

The final interview process of the shortlisted candidates will take place on November 14 and 16. The interviews will not be open to the public.

Ramaphosa will be handed three names to consider by the end of the process.

IOL