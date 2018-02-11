Johannesburg - Embattled South African power utility Eskom on Sunday advertised the top positions of the group chief executive officer (CEO) and that of the group chief financial officer (CFO), and interested parties have two weeks left to apply.

"Eskom has today advertised the positions of CEO and Chief Financial Officer. Interested and qualified individuals have until 23 February 2018 to submit their applications," Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said, confirming the adverts which appeared in Sunday newspapers.

Last month, government appointed a new 13-member board for the troubled state-owned company with businessman Jabu Mabuza taking over as chairman and Phakamani Hadebe as acting CEO.

Government instructed the newly-elected Eskom board to find suitable candidates to fill the group CEO and group CFO positions permanently within the next three months.

Some of the requirements for the CEO position include at least 20 years' experience and understanding and experience in funding and the managing of large capital projects, and an annual turnover in excess of R30 billion.

A newspaper advertisement for the positions of group chief executive officer and group chief financial officer at Eskom. Picture: Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe

Eskom has been a revolving door for CEOs in the recent past dating back from early 2000s during the days of Thulani Gcabashe, Jacob Maroga, Mpho Makwana, Brian Dames, Collin Matjila, Tshediso Matona, Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko, Sean Maritz, and now Hadebe in 2018.

Former Eskom's controversial CFO Anoj Singh resigned in January, at the time of testifying at the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises which probes governance failures at Eskom. Sean Maritz, Eskom's chief information officer who was acting CEO, had his temporary suspension converted to a permanent suspension pending an investigation into allegations of impropriety.

Last month, Molefe was ordered to pay back the R11 million of à RF30 million pension payout he had unlawfully received from the power utility.

African News Agency/ANA