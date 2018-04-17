Johannesburg - Trade union Solidarity has given former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe until Friday 11 am to pay back the money he unlawfully received from the power utility as part of the R30 million pension payout granted to him.

On Tuesday, Molefe lost his court bid to appeal a January high court judgement that ordered him to pay back part of the pension he received from Eskom. He has been ordered to pay back about R11 million that he received.

The Gauteng North High Court said that it was of the view that there was no prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion on any of the grounds of appeal raised by Molefe. The court also ordered Molefe to pay the costs "including the cost of two counsel who were so employed".

Shortly after the court rejected Molefe's application for leave to appeal with costs, Solidarity wrote a letter to his legal team requesting written confirmation that he would adhere to the ruling and that he would pay back the funds that he received unlawfully by 11 am on Friday, 20 April.

Dirk Hermann, the chief executive officer of Solidarity, said that Molefe deliberately enriched himself at the expense of Eskom and taxpayers, and now the time has come for him to pay for his actions.

"Our request is simple and clear, and if he fails to notify us in writing of his cooperation, we won’t hesitate to take further legal action against him," Hermann said.

