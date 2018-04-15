Cape Town - Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe’s application for leave to appeal a ruling against his reappointment will be heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday, South African trade union Solidarity said on Monday.

Molefe lodged his application for leave to appeal on January 31 in a bid to have the judgment against him reversed.

The January 25 ruling found that Molefe's reappointment and a pension payment of approximately R11 million were unlawful, according to Solidarity, which is opposing his bid.

“Tomorrow is merely Molefe’s attempt to postpone the inevitable. However, we believe that the judge will not delay justice by granting the appeal,” said

Anton van der Bijl, head of labour law services at Solidarity.

