BRICS: Political parties across the nations descend on South Africa for partnership talks

As the BRICS Political Parties Plus Dialogue prepares to kick off in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the ANC said they expect robust discussions at the various commissions over the next three days. The dialogue, held under the theme: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive growth”, has seen more than 50 political parties from the BRICS nations and including various other countries interested in joining BRICS.

Already in arrival are delegates from Palestine, Cuba, Venezuela, Western Sahara and former liberation movements in Africa. Day one of the BRICS dialogue will begin with the opening address expected to be delivered by the ANC Deputy President, Paul Mashatile. BRICS member states would then deliver their messages, and this includes the Communist Party of China, Communist Party of Russia and United Russia Party, Indian National Congress Party and Bharatiya Janata Party and the Workers Party of Brazil and Liberal Party.

Thereafter an Eminent Persons Panel would take place which would see former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe in conversation with Olesegun Obasanjo of Nigeria and Jaoquim Chissano of Mozambique. ANC first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane said the this BRICS dialogue is “where the real stuff gets cooked”. “We are here to extend a hand of solidarity, friendship, peace in Africa and looking at how we repurpose and position BRICS to play a pivotal role in economies across the nations.

“We want to ensure that by the time the heads of state meet in August, parties would have dealt with main issues here. “This is where the real stuff is cooked and then gets dished for everybody in August when the heads of state meet,” she said. The BRICS reform agenda has sought a more equitable, fair, and democratic global governance system. It’s envisioned that this improved multilateral system would drive the reform of the global financial system and its institutions, and mobilise the global community towards development, particularly that of the less developed regions.