Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe hires international lawyer in a bid to quash Botswana coup and money laundering allegations

Private investigators hired by SA businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe have refuted allegations that she was involved in money-laundering, fraud and aiding of coup attempts in Botswana in collaboration with that country’s president Ian Khama.

Recently, the Botswana government hired Afrikaner interest group AfriForum to represent it in its money-laundering and fraud case relating to more than R150 billion ($10-billion) allegedly stolen and channelled into accounts in which Motsepe-Radebe was identified as a signatory.

Motsepe-Radebe enjoys close ties with Khama, who threw his weight behind the opposition after his fallout with his successor and current president Mokgweetsi Masisi. She has also been accused of having financially aided Khama’s plot to have Masisi dislodged from power.

But Motsepe-Radebe flatly denied the allegations and threatened to sue those behind them before she launched a private investigation into the origins and veracity of the damaging claims against her.

International law firm, Omnia Strategy LLP and business intelligence and investigations firm, Alaco Ltd, were roped in to execute the probe.