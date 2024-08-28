Brink ‘not shaken’ by no confidence motion, urges ActionSA to engage with DA

The City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink says he is worried about ActionSA jumping ship to join the ANC to remove him but is more concerned about the possible coalition of the ANC, EFF, and ActionSA in the city. Brink has said they will fight to keep the EFF out of the metro because “they destroyed every metro in the province”.

Tshwane is run by a coalition government consisting of the DA, IFP, ACDP, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and Defenders of the People (DOP). The City of Tshwane multiparty coalition has briefed the media on the coalition's political affairs at the Tshwane house on Wednesday. The coalition government was responding to the ANC's attempts to remove Brink.

The ANC wants to remove Brink through a motion of no confidence that will likely be debated on Friday. ActionSA is also behind the motion. Residents of Tshwane, especially in townships, have been complaining about lack of service delivery. The service delivery issues range from water shortages, electricity cuts, crime, corruption, lack of infrastructure, and the high unemployment rate.

Responding to this, Brink says the city has been stable and the coalition has made significant progress in turning around the capital’s fortunes. “Tough performance standards have been imposed for service providers, including waste collection contractors. A credible plan is being implemented to get clean water into the taps of the people of Hammanskraal and to eliminate dependence on water tankers. “The Townlands Social Housing project, one of the largest in the country, has been completed, giving hundreds of households the chance to move from informal settlements and close to schools and places of work,” he said.

Furthermore, Brink says he is not shaken by the motion of no confidence, stressing that he has tried several times to engage with the ActionSA on the matter of it wanting out of the coalition. He says this will not only affect the city but will also affect the residents. During the media briefing, FF Plus’s Grandi Theunisse said: “We are not aware of any complaints until now; we had a meeting this past Friday and nothing was raised.”