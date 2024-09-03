Brink warns that a coalition between the ANC and EFF would be ‘terrible’ for Tshwane residents

Residents of Tshwane could witness significant political changes in their region as tensions within the current coalition government, led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA, threaten to unravel. This potential shift may pave the way for an African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition to take control of the city.

The conflict within the coalition deepened after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba accused the DA of secretly negotiating an alliance with the ANC behind ActionSA’s back. Mashaba described these alleged talks as a “betrayal,” according to an article by Eyewitness News. Both ActionSA and the ANC have also accused the DA of neglecting black townships, fueling further tensions.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink has voiced his strong opposition to a potential ANC-EFF coalition, describing it as a “terrible” outcome for residents. “I am not obsessed with keeping my job as mayor, but the current coalition of parties needs to be preserved to continue its good work,” Brink stated. He emphasised the valuable contributions of ActionSA and argued that partnering with the ANC-EFF would be detrimental to Tshwane.

“I think that ActionSA has made a valuable contribution, and the alternative of bringing in the ANC and the EFF, with ActionSA as a junior partner, is a terrible prospect for the people of Tshwane. ActionSA would not benefit from that arrangement,” Brink added. The potential political shift has sparked mixed reactions among Tshwane residents. Many have expressed support for a change in leadership, citing dissatisfaction with the current government’s service delivery in townships.

Manqoba Thlakudi from Mamelodi East voiced his support for the proposed change, stating, “I am in support of the change in the coalition or the current mayor to ANC-EFF leadership. There is a lack of service delivery in townships, and there is a high number of unemployed people, and they are doing nothing about it.” Similarly, Dipuo Nchupang shared her concerns, saying, “The current mayor is not doing enough to improve service delivery in townships, but there is full maintenance and service delivery in suburban areas for middle-class and white people.” However, not everyone is in favour of an ANC-EFF coalition. Queen Legodi, another Tshwane resident in Orchards Pretoria north, expressed her reservations.