Cape Town - The Democratic Alliance has asked International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor to immediately recall ambassador Bruce Koloane from his posting to the Netherlands following his incriminating testimony at the Zondo Commission this past week. "In his testimony, ambassador Koloane admitted under oath that while he was still the chief of state protocol he abused the power of his office to benefit the Gupta family by enabling them to land their private jet at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in 2013," DA spokesman Darren Bergman said in a statement on Sunday.

Koloane’s actions were a direct breach of national security and a violation of the National Key Point Act, as he oversaw the landing of a civilian plane at a national key point. The DA believed this was enough reason for the ambassador to be recalled. He had clearly breached the law and this made his continued stay as an ambassador untenable, Bergman said.

"The minister must also provide clarity on reports, that [the department] has allegedly taken a decision to let Koloane conclude his term as ambassador to the Netherlands, with a possibility that he will continue working for the department after his tenure. If this is the official position of [the department], the [President Cyril] Ramaphosa-administration purported fight against state capture and corruption is a farce," he said.

The state could not continue to provide corrupt officials with jobs as ambassadors overseas when they had broken the law. They were South African citizens, first and foremost, and should be held accountable for their actions.

"There can be no new dawn when we compromise the integrity of our Constitution and allow individuals with authority to be rewarded with high paying jobs after neglecting the importance of our state security," Bergman said.

