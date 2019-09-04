Minister Naledi Pandor has revealed that South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane has resigned from the position. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor has revealed that South Africa’s ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane has resigned from the position. Pandor told MPs on Wednesday, during questions to ministers in the security cluster, that Koloane had resigned after she had sent him back to the country.

This followed revelations in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

Koloane, the former chief of state protocol, had testified in the commission on the landing of the Gupta plane at Waterkloof airbase in 2013 for the wedding at Sun City.

He admitted, during the hearing, of name dropping.

Pandor said following the revelations, she asked for his reasons why he should not be transferred back to Pretoria.

After the minister had considered his representations he was transferred back to Pretoria. She said Koloane was supposed to start his job in Pretoria in mid-September, but he has resigned.

“The former ambassador has resigned,” said Pandor.

Political Bureau



