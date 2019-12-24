The party is also planning to contest the 2021 local government elections soon after getting its house in order.
The party’s president, Andile Mngxitama, said on Monday that all was not lost with his party.
“We have declared the year 2020 the year of awakening and organising. So we are going to spend the year intensifying our messaging around the programme of educating the people about Black First Land First,” he said.
Mngxitama said the first step would be registering as a non-profit organisation in order to remain as a legal body while fixing its constitution to allow South Africans of all races to join.