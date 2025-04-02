Budget 2025: Didiza rejects postponement, while De Lille denounces the DA, MKP, and EFF as a 'Doomsday Coalition'

Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza has rejected a request by the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and MK Party for the withdrawal of the standing committee on finance report which adopted the budget and also the postponing of the sitting. This follows a chaotic scene in the house, where the three parties created a loud disturbance, prompting Didiza to consider suspending the proceedings. The budget vote debate commenced at 2pm.

The parliamentarians are yet to vote on the budget. So far, the DA is the only vocal party in the Government of National Unity (GNU) that has rejected the budget. In letters seen by IOL, the DA, EFF, and MKP wrote to Didiza requesting her to urgently withdraw the 2025 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals due to “procedural illegality". Responding to this, Didiza told the parties there was nothing stopping the house from debating the budget and also voting for it.

Taking the stand in Parliament, the Standing Committee on Finance chairperson Dr Mkhacani Joseph Maswanganyi also told the committee that the house followed the law and procedure in the fiscal framework. He added that no member was intimidated to accept the report, stating that it happened genuinely. Slamming the parties opposing the report, GOOD Party leader Patricia De Lille said their rejection won’t help the country with anything because that will delay the financial year.