Budget 2025 | FF+ slams ANC for working with other parties to pass budget but insists it won't quit the GNU

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) Plus leader Corné Mulder said his party will not leave the Government of National Unity (GNU) despite breaking ranks and not voting for the Budget Fiscal Framework. s. The FF+ and DA who are both part of the GNU voted against the passing of the national budget in Parliament last week.

They refused to pass the budget because they were concerned about the 0.5% Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase. In a statement, Mulder said his party did not join the GNU to gain some title or position. He mentioned that its continued participation in the GNU was based solely on the question of whether it benefits Afrikaners and other minorities in South Africa.

“The Freedom Front Plus wants to be part of a GNU whereby the country’s problems are effectively addressed, and the ideals and needs of Afrikaners and other minorities in South Africa are met,” he said. However, Mulder expressed discontent with the ANC's decision to seek support beyond the coalition, rather than collaborating with its partners to resolve differences internally. “The way that fellow governing partners have been treated by the ANC so far is unacceptable. In addition, involving political parties outside of the GNU to steamroller the Fiscal Framework demonstrates a clear lack of commitment to make the GNU work.

“The GNU is not supposed to be the ANC continuing in the same vein with any random grouping of political parties controlled and dominated by it. That is nothing but co-opting,” he said. The party's federal executive is scheduled to meet again on Tuesday as part of its ongoing assessment of its position within the GNU. However, Mulder does not anticipate that these discussions will lead to the termination of the party's involvement in the government.