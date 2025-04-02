Budget 2025 passed, but DA and EFF vow to challenge fiscal adoption in court

Democratic Alliance (DA) is on its way to the courts after the ANC-led government managed to gather support for the budget to be passed in Parliament without its approval as the Government of National Unity (GNU). Parliament has passed the budget with 194 MPs voting in favour and 182 voting against.

The adoption of the fiscal framework enables Parliament to proceed with the consideration of the remaining Budget legislation. The standing finance committee considered the report on Tuesday in a sitting in Parliament. DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party will file court papers to challenge Parliament’s passing of the 2025/26 Budget.

Steenhuisen said how Parliament processed the VAT Budget was both unlawful and unconstitutional. This is despite the ActionSA lending a helping hand to the ANC for the victory. He slammed political parties who supported the budget, saying they had just made it financially difficult for the citizens to afford.

“It is unthinkable that ActionSA has handed this VAT hike to the ANC on a platter, and it is both unlawful and unconstitutional how Parliament processed the Budget. “ActionSA and the ANC were joined in passing this VAT Budget by the IFP, PA, GOOD, RiseMzansi, UDM, PAC, AlJamah, and BOSA who collectively have chosen to make life more expensive for South Africans,” he said. Reacting to the adoption, EFF leader Julius Malema said his party will be consulting its lawyers and an announcement will be whether they will take the process of Parliament to court.

MK Party has also rejected the budget. IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa whose party voted in favour of the budget, clarified that his party did not support the ANC or any other party budget the budget. Hlabisa stated that his party assessed the budget and used its logic in making the decision.