Budget 2025 uproar | Is this the end of the DA in the GNU?

With the Democratic Alliance opting to file court papers challenging Parliament's passing of the 2025/2026 Budget Fiscal Framework, questions are swirling about as to whether this signals the end of the Government of National Unity. On Wednesday, Parliament eventually confirmed the passing of the controversial budget with 194 members voting for it and 182 voting against.

In response to the passing of the Budget, the DA's John Steenhuisen said while it opposed the Finance Minister’s Budget proposal, it had negotiated for amendments that would have ensured economic growth and job-creation, "because that is what South Africa needs". Steenhuisen said instead of the budget being amended to address the needs of struggling South Africans, the budget has been passed by the National Assembly with VAT hikes to make life more expensive for South Africans.

"It is unthinkable that ActionSA has handed this VAT hike to the ANC on a platter, and it is both unlawful and unconstitutional how Parliament processed the Budget. ActionSA and the ANC were joined in passing this VAT Budget by the IFP, PA, GOOD, RiseMzansi, UDM, PAC, Al Jama-ah and BOSA who collectively have chosen to make life more expensive for South Africans," he said. Steenhuisen explained that the DA’s court challenge rests on two key grounds: - Challenging the procedure of the Finance Committee on April 1

- Challenging the constitutionality of certain revenue collection and expenditure measures becoming binding through a speech by the Finance Minister without Parliament having to consider, oversee or approve them. Not the first rift There have been other contentions within the GNU including the much-talked-about Bela Act which was passed in May 2024. The party has also been vocal in its opposition to the Expropriation Act, calling it "unconstitutional, both substantively and procedurally."

In response to the passing of the Expropriation Act, the DA filed, electronically, in the Western Cape High Court on February 7, 2025. Can the GNU survive? Political analyst, Professor Vasti Roodt, said the tension between the ANC and DA has raised concerns about the GNU's stability. Speaking to Radio Islam, Roodt said the latest spat looked more serious.

He said the instability could be troublesome for the country's economy in light of the high debt South Africa faces. She added that despite the challenges within the coalition, the country will not collapse. According to Professor Theo Neethling of the University of Free State’s Department of Political Studies and Governance, the DA is struggling to cement its meaningful participation in the GNU.

Neethling warned that if the DA chose to leave the GNU, then the party would face significant consequences. Reconfiguration Meanwhile, the ANC has hinted at a possible reconfiguration of the GNU. Speaking at a press briefing this week, ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, said the party is committed to the GNU and its partners but the maturity of these partners is important.

"If you engage with these processes based on political scoring, it may lead to situations in which the GNU itself, at the ultimate, given the outcome, has to be reconfigured," he said. President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly told an ANC caucus that by not supporting the Budget, the DA risked isolating itself from the GNU. He said that while the ANC would not expel the DA, the DA's actions would speak for themselves. [email protected]