Budget cuts an onslaught on workers, says Nehawu

Cape Town - The biggest public service union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), says the budget cuts over the next three years is a continued onslaught by the government on its members and workers in general.

The union vowed to force the government to honour the 2018 wage agreement despite its push to freeze wages.

"The intended cuts of R60 billion in 2021/22, R90bn in 2022/23 and R150bn in 2023/24 mostly from the public sector wage bill is continuation of the onslaught by the government and Treasury on our members and workers.

"We remain steadfast and we will do everything possible to force the government to honour the last leg of the 2018 wage agreement including the permanent employment of community health-care workers, the payment of a risk allowance or motivational incentives for front-line workers and the filling of all funded vacant posts."

Nehawu said it was disappointed that after President Cyril Ramaphosa pronounced on the absorption of health-care workers as a response to the burden on our health-care system, there was still no clear allocation from the budget to finance their absorption.