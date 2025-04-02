Budget deadlock | Ramaphosa warns DA of self-exclusion from coalition

As Budget talks remain deadlocked, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the ANC caucus that if the DA fails to support the Budget, it risks isolating itself from the GNU. Members of Parliament are expected to vote on the 2025 Budget on Wednesday at 2pm and talks have not been finalised.

Ramaphosa apparently stated that the DA's departure from the GNU would be a result of its own decisions. He emphasised that, as the ANC's largest partner in the GNU, the DA would effectively be removing itself from the coalition if it chose to vote against the fiscal framework and revenue proposals. While the ANC would not actively expel the DA from the government, Ramaphosa is said to have indicated that the party's actions would speak for themselves.

This was particularly on the demands that the DA has made to the ANC. These were the same words that the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said in his media briefing on Tuesday at Luthuli House. Mbalula said the GNU parties will cut themselves out and “there was no need for the ANC to have an axe” on anyone.

Sources told IOL that Ramaphosa warned the members not to meddle with the opponents while they were analysing their errors. The DA was already functioning as the opposition party, he underlined. Sharing the specifics of his conversations with Steenhuisen, Ramaphosa criticised the DA for trying to play both sides of the conflict and be a part of the government.

The president made it clear that the DA faces a crucial decision on Wednesday, one that will determine its position moving forward. “As you know, Ramaphosa had a meeting with Steenhuisen, and it was not a nice one. He gave feedback to the caucus members, and he was not happy with their meeting,” the source said. Another source said Deputy President Paul Mashatile did not hold back on the idea that the DA should leave if they don’t support the budget.