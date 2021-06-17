Budget for VIP Protection defended amid cuts to Hawks funding

Cape Town - Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale has defended the budget of the VIP Protection Service, which provides security for Ministers, Premiers and other dignatories as taking priority against the budget of the Hawks. This was after the EFF and DA on Thursday questioned the slashing of the budget of the Hawks by millions of rand when the VIP Protection Services budget was not severely cut.

Mathale said VIP provides the necessary support to politicians and other signatories. "I don't think it's correct to say that the VIP is meant for politicians. It's meant for all those who require protection, the judiciary, the foreign dignatories including major events we host as a country. The monies are meant for that. It is incorrect that we sit and take a decision that the Hawks must be disadvantaged," said Mathale. He said politicians need VIP Protection because of the nature of the work they do.

He said the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies will continue to do their work in fighting crime and corruption. Mathale also said they will continue to crack down against officials in the police who are involved in corruption. This was in relation to supply chain management. He said in instances where officials in the SAPS supply chain management were involved in corruption action has been taken.