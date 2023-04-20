Budget hike for failing KwaZulu-Natal feeding scheme, increased to R2.089bn

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal school nutrition programme has been given more money despite the public outcry over its shortcoming. On Thursday the MEC for Education in the province, Mbali Frazer, delivered her 2023/2024 budget and announced that R120 million has been added to the scheme's budget.

This now takes the budget to R2.089 billion at a time when thousands of learners across KwaZulu-Natal are hungry after the scheme failed to deliver food to schools. The now centralised scheme where suppliers of food to schools have to procure it from a central supplier and then take it to schools has encountered challenges. For the whole of last week when the second term of schooling began, the province's 5 400 schools were not supplied with food, forcing learners to go hungry.

The situation slightly improved this week as some schools got it. However, some schools in rural districts like Zululand and Umkhanyakude are still without food. Officials from schools which have it are claiming that what they were given by suppliers was not enough to feed learners. Other schools have reported that suppliers served them rotten or food that was about to expire.

The feeding scheme's crisis has forced municipalities and other structures to intervene and provide emergency food relief to poor schools mainly found in rural areas and townships. The DA-run Umngeni Local Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has set aside R70 000 which would be used to provide food using non-governmental organisations. The IFP-run Jozini Local Municipality in the UMkhanyakude District Municipality in the north of the province has set aside R2 million to be used to provide meals for matric learners during their boot camps in September.

The EFF in the City of Umhlathuze stepped in as well and provided emergency meals at Mzuvukile Primary School in eNseleni Township. Food supply is not the only challenge faced by the feeding scheme as there is a shortage of LP gas to be used for cooking. In a memo dated April 17, 2023 and signed by the head of the department, Nkosinathi Ngcobo, the department asked suppliers to supply the gas and invoices later.

However, some suppliers are reluctant to do so after they were told that for a 48kg LP gas, they could not charge more than R2100 - meaning they won't make a profit. Despite all these challenges, Frazer said the scheme had been given more money for the coming financial year. “The National School Nutrition Programme grant allocation for 2023/24 amounts to R2.089 billion after receiving an additional allocation of R120.917 million.

“This will ensure that 2 445 466 learners from 5 446 schools are provided with balanced nutritious breakfast and lunch meals every day," read part of Frazer's speech. During her speech, she tried to explain the new model that had encountered challenges. “‘It should be noted that the department is implementing a hybrid model which is the private label programme and bulk procurement executed through placing annual orders with service providers.

“This will allow the department, through the use of service providers, to not only source food from retail markets but also from manufacturers, farmers, and distributors under the private label programme. “‘Other priorities of this programme include the recruitment and training of 14 675 volunteer food handlers as well as the procurement of kitchen equipment. “Honourable members, it is worth mentioning that the commencement of the process has had some glitches which resulted in the delays in the delivery of food items to schools last week.

“This was due to logistical challenges encountered by the newly appointed main service provider. “The department swiftly intervened and put measures in place to ensure the delivery of food items to schools across KwaZulu-Natal. “We are closely monitoring the situation as part of ensuring that all learners are provided with nutritious meals as expected.