Budget Speech 2020: R16.4bn SAA bailout draws ire of DA

Durban - Democratic Alliance (DA) standing committee on public accounts (SCOPA) member Alf Lees on Wednesday slammed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's announcement that national carrier SAA would again be thrown a lifeline at taxpayers' expense.

"The whole business rescue of SAA was clearly a farce on the part of the ANC in an effort to prevent liquidation and keep control of SAA," Lees said in a statement.

The carrier was placed in voluntary business rescue in December.

During his budget speech, delivered on Wednesday afternoon, the minister said that over the medium term, government had allocated R16.4 billion to settle guaranteed debt and interest at SAA. The associated restructuring costs would be reprioritised within the budget, he added.

"It is the very sincere hope of many that this intervention will lead to a sustainable airline that is not a burden to the fiscus," said Mboweni.