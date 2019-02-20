Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tabling the 2019 budget in Parliament. Picture: GCIS

Parliament - Education and culture will continue to receive the largest share of South Africa's 2019 budget, with basic education allocated R262.4 billon in the next financial year. Tabling the 2019 budget, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said while most of this money will be used to pay teachers, government has allocated around R30 billion into building new schools and maintaining existing infrastructure.

"An additional R2.8 billion is added to the School Infrastrucutre Backlogs grant to replace pit latrines at over 2,400 schools," said Mboweni, in line with an undertaking by President Cyril Ramaphosa to eradicate pit latrines which have caused the deaths of several children over the past few years.

Spending on higher education will again see a significant rise due to government's free higher education policy for students from households earning under R350,000 a year.

Government spending on higher education and training bursaries will grow at just under 14 percent on average over the next three years.

"Over the medium term government will spend R111.2 billion to ensure that 2.8 million deserving students from poor and working class families obtain their qualifications at universities and TVET colleges," Mboweni said.

African News Agency/ANA