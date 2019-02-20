Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday. PHOTO: GCIS

Parliament - Social grant beneficiaries will see a little bit more money in their pockets come April 1. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced during his budget speech on Wednesday modest increases for the different grant categories.

According to the budget review, the old age grant will increase from R1 695 a month to R1 780, while war veterans will see their grants increase from R1 715 to R1 800.

The disability grant will be hiked by R85, from R1 695 to R1 780, the foster care grant from R960 to R1 000, the care dependency grant from R1 695 to R1 780 and the child support grant from R405 to R425.

An upbeat Mboweni also announced that R250.4 billion has been budgeted for basic education, R33.3 billion for NSFAS, R98.2 billion for district health services and R56.4 bn for water and electrification.

Read all the latest #Budget2019 stories here.

African News Agency (ANA)