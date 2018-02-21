Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his Budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ANA Photo

Parliament - Basic education has been allocated R246.8 billion, the 2018 budget revealed on Wednesday.

Employees compensation accounts for R190.7 billion, goods and services was allocated R24.2 billion, capital spending and transfers was allocated R12.6 billion and current transfers and subsidies R19.2 billion.

Over the medium term, R3.8 billion has been allocated to the school infrastructure backlogs grant.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, during the delivery of his budget speech in Parliament, said the infrastructure allocation "will replace 82 inappropriate and unsafe schools, and provide water to 325 schools and sanitation to 286 schools".

"The Education infrastructure grant has also allocated R31.7 billion over the medium term to build new schools, upgrade and maintain existing infrastructure, and provide school furniture."

The National school nutrition programme grant which provides meals to 19 800 schools and around nine million learners each day, was allocated R21.7 billion over the medium term.

Gigaba added: "39 000 Funza Lushaka bursaries, disbursed via the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, at a cost of R3.7 billion for prospective teachers in priority subject areas such as mathematics, science and technology will be provided over the next three years."

For effective curriculum delivery over the medium term, R15.3 billion has been allocated for the provision of printed and digital content for learners and students. This includes the provision of 183 million workbooks and textbooks, teacher support aides, and increased access to information and communication technology.

"Basic education remains a key focus in the 2018 budget," said Gigaba.

African News Agency/ANA