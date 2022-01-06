Build-up to January 8: Cyril Ramaphosa walks out of planned ANCWL lecture, citing violation of Covid-19 regulations

Johannesburg - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa walked out of the Lilian Ngoyi Memorial Lecture planned by the ANCWL citing that Covid-19 regulations had been violated. Ramaphosa was escorted by intelligence members out of the venue, while members of the ANCWL were preparing for him to deliver the lecture

Last month after attending the state memorial service for former apartheid government president FW de Klerk, he contracted Covid-19 and had to be isolated for almost two weeks. The event took place at the Lebowagomu Civic Centre in Limpopo on Thursday. The lecture was part of a build-up to the party's 110-year anniversary taking place on Saturday, January 8.

ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete dismissed claims that there were any threats or security risks against Ramaphosa. “The president left after he was advised that we are not complying with the required regulations and as a law-abiding and responsible leader he had to vacate. There is no issue of any threat, the country is still safe in South Africa, we have a legitimate government, there is no threat, Everybody so far is safe, all citizens must be guaranteed. Those who have accreditation to come on Saturday at the main event can do so and others must-watch on TV @MyANC platforms. Nobody must fear anything,” said Legoete. The media had more questions to ask but an angry ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe snapped, saying that this is how things work while accusing the media of wanting to confuse the nation.

“The president of the ANCWL together with the leadership of the ANCWL NEC committee advised the president and leadership that it would no longer be feasible to continue with the event. “However the ANCWL president has since promised that having drawn out of these critical lessons a new date will be set at which the president of the ANC will be able to deliver the lecture,” Mabe said. [email protected]