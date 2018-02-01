Johannesburg - Reaction continued to pour in on Thursday following news of Multichoice's decision to drop ANN7 from the DStv bouquet with some political parties welcoming the decision and others slamming the company for its "bullying tactics".

On Wednesday, Multichoice announced that DStv would not renew its contract with the TV station when it expires in August.

"We will not be renewing ANN7's contract and the channel will not be broadcast on DStv once the contract ends on August 20, 2018," Multichoice chief executive officer Calvo Mawela told reporters.

He added that plans will be put in place to sign on a new black-owned channel instead.

The announcement drew mixed reaction from political parties and organisations, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) welcoming the termination of the contract.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in a statement said his party welcomed the decision not to renew ANN7 contract and the commitment that a new contract will be given to a South African black-owned media player.

"The ANN7 platform has not only discredited itself as a news and journalism player, it served as a front to defraud the state and the SABC.

"This has nothing to do with the actual journalists in its employ, but the activities of those who own it and benefit from its corrupt activities with government departments. "

Ndlozi added that: "Multichoice must find a way to negotiate with the new players to integrate workers from ANN7".

Adding to this was Outa, who welcomed the announcement and also called for the issue of funding for ANN7 and The New Age to should be investigated by the recently established Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

"Essentially, taxpayers’ money has been used to support a private company linked to the Guptas and this appeared to be reciprocated with biased reporting which often downplayed President Jacob Zuma’s detractors," Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said.

The reaction was not all positive however, with the likes of the ANC and Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) slamming the satellite provider's decision to dump ANN7, calling it unfair and a "bully" move by the company.

The ANC Western Cape condemned Multichoice’s decision, saying it was a "politically inspired decision and is in contravention of the sacrosanct right of freedom of the press".

"We ask the Competition Commission to investigate Multichoice’s clear anti-competitive behavior, while Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) must also look at their bullying tactics with the whole digital migration process."

The PAC meanwhile, called into question Multichoice's reasons for cancelling the contract, adding that it would impact greatly on workers, especially in the face of the current economic climate.

