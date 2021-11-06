Bumpy road ahead for ANC after electoral woes, warn analysts

A bumpy road lies ahead for the troubled ANC in the wake of its poor performance at the electoral polls this week when its electoral support dipped to below 50%. This was the warning from political analysts when the ANC shed massive votes and lost outright majorities in a number of the councils country-wide.

The ANC’s support plummeted to an all-time low of 46.05%, down from 53.91% recorded five years ago and 61.95% a decade ago. Speaking to Independent Media, political analyst Daniel Silke said the implications for the ANC electoral outcome were enormous. “It means a lot of stress, tensions and uncertainty within the party over the next two years,” Silke said.

The waning of fortunes of the ANC comes at a time the party will probably hold a policy conference that will be followed by the elective conference next year and subsequently prepare itself for the 2024 general elections. He said when a party did not do well at the polls that created a new set of tension, introspection and blame game. “That is not good for any party. The ANC has had enough.

“The ANC will try to rally around Ramaphosa in order to present a united front inside.” The question of the party’s leadership could surface earlier than expected. Silke said the party would take a decision on who it wanted to lead for another term at its elective conference.

“I would argue that the results are weakest but the ANC is unlikely to look to replace President Cyril Ramaphosa at this stage. “All polls showed that Ramaphosa was more popular than the ANC so it is possible, if there was another leader, the ANC would have performed even worse.” Silke said any contemplation of a change in leadership would be extremely problematic for the party, but there could be disruptive attempts going to the elective conference.

“You are to get from the RET side of the ANC, the people who are already anti-Ramaphosa and those estranged from the ANC for a variety of reasons.” Another political analyst Sanusha Naidoo said the municipal polls would raise stakes internally in terms of dynamics, factions and internal implosion leading to general council, elective conference and general elections. “It brings a critical moment in the ANC,” Naidoo said.

She also said one aspect to watch for was accountability both internally and to the electorate after the municipal elections. “There has to be accountability why it did poorly as much as they recognise internally that they were not reading the sign posts that were coming from the electorate about the experience they were having in the ANC governance and government. “There will be a notion of who is accountable and what the repercussions should be,” she said.

Naidoo said the country should prepare to keep a pulse on the impact the election results would have for the different internal groupings. “Configurations in the party will start to shape up or realignment will take the form in the party.” On Friday, former MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus took to twitter saying Ramaphosa was proclaimed as an ANC “saviour”.

“He was made the face of our campaign. It became a referendum on Ramaphosa. What a disaster! With 46% we fell for the first time below 50%. A resounding vote of no confidence. To save our ANC Ramaphosa must go,” he said. Silke said the electoral loss would obviously give ammunition to some of the factions to point everything at Ramaphosa, but noted that the RET forces were relatively small now. He said the ANC would have to catch up quickly in fulfilling the promises it made during the campaign if it was to make a difference in the 2024 elections.

The party had claimed that it was in a renewal phase and had even made its candidate councillors sign a pledge to serve communities. “It has to come heavy on non-performers,” he said. But, he noted that its culture has been damaged for decades.

“There has been a lack of discipline for many years and factionalism contributed as no one has the guts to lay down law. “You can’t run a party like that.” Naidoo said it would be tall order for the ANC to fulfil its own promises.

“They made so may promises and they never fulfilled them.” She said the question was whether the fulfilment of the promises would be meaningful and does something tangible with the manifesto and policy promises. “I don’t think the electorate wants promises.

“What the electorate wants in terms of accountability is acknowledgement and effective action,” she said. “They want to see people who are rent-seekers to be held accountable,” Naidoo said. [email protected]