File picture

Pietermaritzburg - Msunduzi Municipality speaker Jabu Ngubo said on Friday it was business as usual despite the defection two weeks earlier of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors to the African National Congress (ANC). Ngubo said she expected all councillors to carry out their public duties as per their oaths of office.

Ward councillors Claudette Chetty, Renesha Jugmohan and PR councillor Naleni Atwaru joined the governing party - along with former DA provincial heavyweight Sizwe Mchunu - in Durban two weeks ago, as the country prepares for its national and provincial elections on May 8.

This week, however, the four were nowhere to be seen from the opposition benches during a council sitting at the municipality on Wednesday. When approached for comment, DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola confirmed the resignations. "There was an email in which the acting city manager was also informed about the developments."

Ngubo said she had learned through the media and other platforms - including social media - about the defections, but her office had eventually been informed.

“As such my expectation is that they are continuing with their duties as elected representatives. It is business as usual in the council."

According to the rules of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), once resignations are confirmed, it paves the way for a vacancy to be declared so that a by-election can be held within 90 days.

African News Agency (ANA)